How You Can Start Making Better Financial Decisions

Managing money and growing investments — and even knowing where to start investing — is hard. If you don't know where to begin, or the idea of crunching numbers is making your head spin, then you may want to pick up the 2018 Complete Finance and Economics Bundle. It's packed with courses that will help improve your financial literacy, from practical lessons on how to make safe and smart investments to more complex topics like macroeconomics and corporate finance. Here's a peek at what's included:

From 0 to 1: Investments and Portfolio Theory

Your hard-earned money will get you nowhere if it's all just sitting idly in your savings account. In this course, you'll learn the importance of investing, the different investment assets, and how to build a diverse and powerful portfolio.

Case Studies in Macroeconomics

If you've ever wondered how global economies work and how economic stimulants affect individuals, this course will teach you everything you need to know. Through analyzing historical events, you'll get to discover what things lead to inflation, how oil prices change, how government decisions affect your salary and more.

Time Capsule: Trends in Tech, Product, and Strategy

Why did MySpace plummet while Facebook thrived? How did Apple become an industry leader despite its early collapse? In this course, you'll gain a deeper understanding of the trends in tech and how the most prominent companies got to where they are now. You'll also discover the most significant blunders of tech history and how you can avoid repeating the same mistakes.

Corporate Finance 101: Financial Statement Analysis & Ratios

On the surface, corporate finance seems like an incredibly complicated subject, but this course will give you an easily digestible breakdown. You'll get to learn things like how to interpret financial statements, calculate ratios in major categories including liquidity and profitability, and parse SEC filings such as the 10K and 10Q. By the time you're finished, you'll finally get a complete grasp of how money works.

