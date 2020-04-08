Tom Brady Quizzed on Trump’s Desire for Him to Date Ivanka: ‘That Was a Long Time Ago’

In an awkward interview with Howard Stern, former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said he never went out with Ivanka Trump despite now-President Donald Trump fantasizing about their union.

“Trump always dreamed of you marrying Ivanka, and he told me he suggested it to you—but did you ever go out with her?” Stern asked the six-time Super Bowl winning quarterback in an interview on “The Howard Stern Show” on Wednesday morning. Brady hesitantly laughed in response.

“That was a long time ago in my life... No, there was never that, where we ever dated or anything like that,” the incoming Tampa Buccaneers player said, before briefly mentioning his daughter.

“I have a daughter... would I ever arrange my daughter...” Brady said before Stern interjected. “I know it’s weird,” the host said.

Stern pressed Brady further, claiming Trump wanted him to “bang Ivanka and form a relationship” or a “power dynasty.”

“You know that, you know I’m not making that up,” Stern continues, as Brady continued to laugh awkwardly.

“He never suggested that to me... look it all worked out for me anyway, I married the woman of my dreams,” the NFL star said, referring to his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen. “I think I married the most amazing woman, so I have no regret.”

Brady also reportedly said he declined an invitation from Trump to speak at the 2016 Republican National Convention, stating that his “political support is totally different from the support of a friend.”

“I didn’t want to get into all the political [arena],” he said, according to NFL.com.