Howard Stern Reveals Trump Asked Him to Speak at the Republican National Convention

In an early teaser clip of David Letterman’s Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, the comedy legend sat down with another comedy giant in Howard Stern, with the two discussing President Trump’s odd sexualizing of his eldest daughter, Ivanka, on the latter’s radio show.

The entire interview was released on the streaming service in the early hours Thursday morning, and while Letterman doesn’t spend much time on the subject of Trump, a person whom Stern has spent more time interviewing than anyone else on the planet, the host does ask the “King of All Media” how he feels about Trump’s tenure as president.

“Well you know, it was a very awkward kind of thing, because Donald asked me to speak at the Republican National Convention,” Stern reveals. “And he would call me from the campaign trail very often, and say, ‘Are you watching?’ I was tickled by this, because I really kind of felt, deep in my heart, that this campaign was really more about selling a book, or selling a brand. I didn’t really understand that he would really want to be president.”

Candidate Trump, if you recall, struggled mightily to book celebrities for what he promised would be a star-studded RNC. And instead of the A-list speakers he’d promised his dedicated following—Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Mike Ditka among them—he ended up delivering the likes of Scott Baio and Antonio Sabato Jr., a couple of D-listers.

Stern continued: “I was put in a very awkward position of having to say publicly—and to him—that I was a Hillary Clinton supporter. I always have been, and I was honest with Donald. I said, ‘Donald, you also supported Hillary.’ And I do consider Donald a friend but my politics are different.”

“I worry about it for my 14-year-old son,” Letterman added of the Trump presidency. “When he’s my age, what will we have around us?”