Get Excited: Huckberry's Black Friday Sale Started Early This Year

Attention adventure-seekers and style connoisseurs: Self-proclaimed outdoorsmen Andy Forch and Richard Greiner are gearing up for Huckberry's Black Friday sale early with a site-wide 15 percent off sale —and you’ll want in on this fleeting deal because it only comes once a year.

Huckberry's 24-hour flash sale will take place on November 14, a teaser for what’s to come for Black Friday weekend and Cyber Monday (of which details have not yet been released, so stay tuned). Whether you’re shopping for yourself or gifting a lover of the great outdoors, Huckberry’s the one-stop shop (and an online magazine) for guys looking to “suck the marrow out of life,” — Forch’s words, not mine.

Hot ticket items on the site this season will include the USA-made Flint and Tinder Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket that’s water-resistant, ultra-soft, and sturdy like denim, as well as the Taylor Stitch Apres Pant, a waffle lounger that feels comfortable but looks sharp. But be advised: Huckberry is known for more than just its rugged clothing. The brand’s gift guide for 2021 also features some quirky items like the Ilex Studio Avocado Vase that gives those with a green thumb an in-depth look at a plant’s literal roots and a Personal Concrete Fireplace. Get ready to gear up. Huckberry will be launching more Black Friday and Cyber Deals in the coming weeks, so make sure to check back for more details.

Flint & Tinder Waxed Flannel-Lined Trucker Jacket Down from $268 Buy at Huckberry $ 227.8

Proof 72-Hour Merino Long Sleeve Henley Down from $98 Buy at Huckberry $ 83

Astroflex Greenflex Boots (Huckberry Exclusive) Down from $196 Buy at Huckberry $ 165

Flint & Tinder 10-Year Hoodie Down from $118 Buy at Huckberry $ 100

Let Scouted guide you to the best Black Friday deals. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.