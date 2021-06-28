My Favorite Shirt This Summer Is Made Out of...Seersucker?

Scouting Report: Flint & Tinder’s Seersucker Button Down beats linen in just about every category imaginable. I’m going to be wearing this shirt all summer long.

Remember that brief period in life when we didn’t have to wear real clothes, where we could lounge around in sweatpants, crumby old t-shirts, and not have to worry about how we looked? Yeah, I think it’s safe to say that that beautiful time has come to an end. Even though I’m reluctant to, it’s time to start dressing appropriately again, and I’ve found just the shirt for the job.

Flint & Tinder's Seersucker Button Down

Yes, this shirt is made out of Seersucker, and yes, it’s everything I’ve ever dreamed of in a perfect summer shirt. Seersucker is underrated. This fabric is lightweight, breathable, soft, and (in my opinion) rivals linen as the ideal fabric for warm weather. What I love about it, especially compared to linen, is how sturdy it is, without being restrictive in any way. The puckered construction gives the shirt a look you can’t miss—you know it’s Seersucker when you see it—and yet, it is filled with air channels that move warm air away from your body and allow cool summer breezes to flow right on in. The bottom has a hem that gives the shirt a flowy silhouette that is stylish and slimming, and you can pair it with just about anything—whether you opt for jeans or shorts, it really doesn’t matter.

Personally, I’m planning on wearing this shirt all summer long. It’s rare to find a shirt that is so stylish, comfortable, and practical. I love it because it keeps me cool even on the hottest days, and my partner loves it because I’m not wearing a torn up t-shirt. I look good and I feel even better.

