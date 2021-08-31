This Is the Best Jacket I Own by a Long Shot

Scouting Report: Flint & Tinder’s Waxed Trucker Jacket comes pre-broken-in, but with each movement, you can feel your mark being made on the jacket. It only gets better and better with each wear.

With summer gone, it’s time to get back into jackets, which is my favorite time of the year. There’s truly nothing like a good jacket worn on a crisp autumn day. But finding one is harder than it looks. I’ve never been much of a leather jacket kind of guy, that’s for sure, but then I came across a really special jacket from Huckberry.

Flint & Tinder’s Waxed Trucker Jacket Shop at Huckberry $

Flint & Tinder’s Waxed Trucker Jacket may just be the best jacket in my closet, and it has only gotten better and better the more I’ve worn it. Right out of the packaging, the waxed leather felt soft and supple to the touch, and when I threw it on, it wasn’t restricting at all. But what’s cool is with every movement, I can feel myself making a mark on the jacket—whether I’m leaning over to tie my shoes or hopping on my bike—I can feel the jacket getting more and more comfortable and broken in. While the outside is made with a weather-resistant leather, the interior is fully lined with a blanket worthy lining, so you get the best of both worlds. It’s extremely stylish and goes with anything I wear it over like sweaters, tees, even button downs and is versatile to boot—it’s great on warm days, but on especially chilly days, it’s a great layer to have around.

Right now it comes in several different colors, but personally, I’m partial to the Havana brown. Slowly, this isn’t just becoming the best jacket in my closet, but it’s the only one I ever want to wear. That’s how good it is.

