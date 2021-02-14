Find a More Absorbent Towel. I Dare You

Stepping out of my comfort zone these days is a rare thing. I’m used to the tried and true—or really, I feel like I’m in survival mode. My daily routine has all but become monotony — it can feel like I’m just going in cycles — working, sleeping, eating — again and again. The best way to combat this, I’ve found, is to spice up life a little bit. For me, that has come in the form of bath towels (shocking, I know). Since I’ve spent enough time telling my friends how much I love them,, it’s about time I told you about my absolute favorite towels of all time.

These towels from Onsen bring me pure joy—something I’m not sure I ever thought I’d say about a towel. They are waffle towels which I already love, but they are the best at drying me off of any I’ve tried. They are extremely lightweight—so lightweight, in fact, that I was fairly certain they wouldn’t work but oh boy, do they work. Once I step out of the shower, these towels act like a loofah, I can actually feel the moisture wicking off of my body every time I use them. But unlike a loofah, they are extremely soft and only get softer each time I’ve washed them. Once they dry you off, they are shockingly quick at drying themselves off, too. This is thanks to the brand’s larger than average waffle weave, which allows for airflow to properly dry them. And most of all, although some of my other towels get smelly after a few uses, these stay fresh until it’s time to do the laundry anyway.

I’m never going back to plush towels again. These towels aren’t just extremely good at what they do, they look beautiful while doing it. They don’t shed any fuzz because they don’t have any fuzz. They’re worth the investment—especially since you’ll be using them every single day like I’ve been.

Onsen Bath Towel Set Buy at Huckberry $ 100

