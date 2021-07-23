Tevas Are the Perfect Summer Sandals—and They’re on Sale

Summer is in full swing and if there’s one thing I haven’t purchased in a little while, it’s been footwear. I mean, for the last year, who really needed it? But now, I need it more than ever, both for resuming normal tasks and the adventures I plan to go on. And right now, my favorite pair of footwear is on sale.

Teva Original Universal 32% Off Shop at Huckberry $

Tevas are hands-down the best summer sandals out there. Not only do they have amazing grip, they’re comfortable as can be. The strap makes for a great tan line—and also serves to keep your foot in place no matter the terrain. They are quick drying, up for anything, and damn stylish to boot. At 32% off, these are a can’t miss.

