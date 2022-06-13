Huckberry’s Retro Terry Cloth Shirts and Board Shorts Are the Ultimate Summer Essentials

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

With summer (unofficially) in full swing, I recently realized that nearly every piece of beach attire that I owned was quickly approaching the end of its life. From board shorts that had been worn when I was still in college to shirts that were beginning to form holes, I was in desperate need of an updated wardrobe. Luckily, Huckberry, the brand I trust for an embarrassing amount of my fashion needs houses entire lines of summer clothing that might just be the best I have ever owned in my life.

More specifically, the Wellen Towel Snap Short Sleeve Shirt and Rhythm Board Short have automatically become my favorite items to wear to any beach day, barbecue, pool party or suntan on the roof.

Wellen Towel Snap Short Sleeve Button Down Buy at Huckberry $ 88

The Wellen Towel Snap Short Sleeve Shirt is an item that I really did not know existed. Whenever I’m at the beach or swimming at a pool, I have always wanted a shirt that was made of terry cloth or some sort of basic towel material so I wouldn’t have to feel random wet spots on my shirt or have it stick to me uncomfortably once I’m out of the water. The Wellen Towel Shirt gives me literally everything I have ever wanted from a beach or pool shirt. The shirt is made of fast-drying terry cloth, which makes it perfect for outdoor days. In addition to the soft, towel-like feel, the shirt also features two front pockets as well as a corner pocket.

What makes the two front pockets so unique (beyond actually existing) is the inner lining. Instead of having the entire pocket made of the same material, the inner lining of the pockets are designed with a wave-printed contrast fabric to add both a layer of protection from water and a splash of design. The same fabric is used on the inner collar so the towel texture doesn’t get scratchy on your neck. On top of all of this, the shirt has a sort of suave 60s feeling to it that makes me feel like it's something that you could see in a vintage photo of surfers at Venice Beach.

As for the Rhythm Stripe Board Short, they simply fit and feel amazing. The board shorts are made of a strong nylon blend to stand up to water and weather comfortably. However, easily the best part of the shorts is the inner waist lining. Instead of using regular nylon like the rest of the material, the Rhythm Board Shorts created the waistband out of chamois. For those who may not know, this means that these shorts will very easily have the most comfortable waistband of any pair of board shorts you will ever try on.

Rhythm Stripe Board Short Buy at Huckberry $ 68

As for the fit, the shorts comfortably hug around my legs without being too tight or too baggy. The 6.5-inch inseam is great if you want shorts higher than the knee without being too short for comfort. Additionally, while I am not normally an orange guy, the Patina color scheme with the white stripes actually works incredibly well without coming off as too loud. If that isn’t your look, you can also get the shorts in Kelp for a more understated style.

After trusting them all through the winter and spring, Huckberry came through for me again this summer with shirts and shorts that exude a timeless vibe to them. Furthermore, these items have so many small features that set them apart from nearly all other options on the market.

