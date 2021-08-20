These Cord Shorts Are My New Wardrobe Staple

Scouting Report: The Fatigue Cord Shorts are stylish thanks to exposed pockets, and a retro-inspired corduroy design, but boast a comfortable elastic waistband and a perfect inseam for all-day comfort.

Finding a good pair of shorts for men is trickier than it sounds. The inseam is so often hard to get right, as is the cut and the silhouette. This almost impossible equation is why, for the most part when I wear shorts, I opt for something closer to exercise shorts, which are much harder to mess up. But I’m glad to say that I recently found a pair of shorts that nailed it, and stuck the landing.

Wellen Fatigue Cord Shorts

Wellen, which is a brand exclusively sold on Huckberry, has perfected the cord short, plain and simple. The Fatigue Cord Shorts give me vibes like I’m at the beach, even when I’m just sitting in my apartment, typing up articles about shorts. For starters, they are comfortable as hell—think: sweatpants in short-version. But they don’t look like sweatpants whatsoever, despite the elastic waistband (which is a must for anything I wear these days). Instead, they are stylish as can be, with a retro-inspired, cord design that goes with just about anything. They have classic patch pockets in the front, which is a nice touch, a drawstring, and a nice cut right above the kneecap. They give the illusion that I’m dressing to impress, but really, I’m as comfy as can be.

If I had to put it bluntly, these are the only shorts I wear these days. Not only are they soft, supple, and easy to throw on, but I look great in them (not to brag). I don’t find that in many shorts, and so when I learned that these were as perfect as can be, I grabbed a few more pairs. That’s how good they are.

