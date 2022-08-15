Huckberry & Billy Reid Just Launched the Go-To Hoodie of Fall

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

With fall rounding the corner faster than any of us would like to admit, it is time to start thinking once again about our cool weather gear. Not cold weather (a large distinction), but cool weather gear. Think about your sweaters, button-down flannels, beanies, light jackets and of course, hoodies. If you are anything like me, you haven’t actually owned a stylish hoodie in your entire life. Go ahead, think about it. Do they all just have fat logos from schools or sports teams or brands just plastered across the front?

Luckily, Huckberry has come to the rescue once again with a new collaboration with Billy Reid. This collab has created the Huckberry X Billy Reid Dover Hoodie. The pullover hoodie has an understated design that works perfectly to compliment an outfit. The hoodie has distressed leather elbow patches that elevate the style of it from something to be worn specifically to fight off a breeze to a piece that actually stands out as a fashion statement. The Dover Hoodie is also made of terry fabric meaning that you’ll actually be more comfortable in this hoodie than any of the ones currently in the back of your closet. The Dover Hoodie is available in Dark Midnight and Grey.

Huckberry x Billy Reid Dover Hoodie Buy at Huckberry $ 248

