The Amazing True Story of an Artist Who Befriended Her Thief

When two of her prized oil paintings—2013’s Chloe & Emma and 2014’s Swan Song—were stolen in 2015 from the Galleri Nobel in Oslo, Norway, Czech artist Barbora Kysilkova reacted in a most unconventional manner. Thanks to surveillance-camera footage, the two thieves had been identified and apprehended, but the large-scale items themselves (valued at approximately €20,000) hadn’t been recovered. Desperate to locate her works, Barbora opted for a bold course of action that would forever change her life: in court, she approached one of the criminals, Karl-Bertil Nordland, and asked him a simple question-cum-proposition: “Maybe we could meet some time? Of course all for the purpose that I’d love to make a portrait of you.”

Thus began an unlikely friendship between two seemingly disparate people tethered together, as they’d soon learn, by profound underlying connections. The Painter and the Thief, Benjamin Ree’s astonishing and moving documentary—premiering May 22 on Hulu, following its debut at this January’s Sundance Film Festival—recounts their story from both of their perspectives. In doing so, it conveys the trauma, need, addiction and obsession with death and destruction that made them kindred spirits, and begat a bond that proved rock-steady even in the face of further misfortune. It’s a true-crime tale reconfigured into a unique relationship saga, replete with twists, turns, heartbreak, failure and redemption that’s as surprising as it is well-earned.

Ree’s film begins in 2015, with Barbora marveling at the fact that Karl-Bertil and his accomplice took the time to remove the 200 nails that held her paintings to their wooden frames. Alas, during her subsequent meetings with Karl-Bertil, he continued to claim—as he had before the judge—that he had been so stoned out of his mind at the time of the theft that he couldn’t remember what he’d done with the canvases. This naturally frustrated Barbora, but not enough to quell her fascination with the man, a gangster whose torso boasted the tattooed message “Snitches Are A Dying Breed” (as well as stars on his shoulders that recall those decorating Viggo Mortensen in Eastern Promises), and whose life seemed to be a disaster marked by partying “from Wednesday to Wednesday.”