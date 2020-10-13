Brush Up Your Bedtime Routine with This High-Tech Toothbrush

Save 30% on the hum by Colgate Electric Toothbrush ($59)

Connected to the hum app, Colgate’s smart electric toothbrush reminds you to brush—and teaches you how to do it better.

Choose from multiple vibration levels to suit all your cleaning needs. Read more about its features here. Shop the rest of our Prime Day deal picks here.

When’s the last time you got excited about brushing your teeth? That’s what we thought. Unlike any device of its kind, hum’s sensors detect which areas of your mouth need a little extra TLC, and seamlessly syncs that information to your app. With an ergonomic handle and your choice of battery-powered or electric, it’s like having your own personal dentist in your medicine cabinet—no dental insurance fiascos and long waiting room lines required.

