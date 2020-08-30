Hundreds of Trump Supporters Descend on Portland for ‘Cruise Rally’

Hundreds of Trump supporters, some of them armed, converged on Portland late Saturday and faced off against anti-racist protesters as part of a “cruise rally” that resulted in a spate of violent clashes.

The event, held as the city enters its third month of protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, came just hours after the latest night of demonstrations in the city ended with a fire set outside a police union building, arrests, and reports of gunfire. Police made more arrests late Saturday as fights broke out between anti-racist protesters and members of the pro-Trump caravan arriving in the city.

Videos from the scene showed absolute chaos as Black Lives Matter protesters lined the sidewalks and stood in the streets while Trump supporters streamed into the city waving giant Trump 2020 flags and shouting. Members of the MAGA parade were seen deploying pepper spray and shooting paintballs at counter-protesters standing along the streets.

One encounter, captured by Oregon Public Broadcasting reporter Sergio Olmos, involved two men duking it out in the middle of the road as about a dozen police in riot gear swooped in. Both men were arrested.

The pro-Trump caravan was met with some resistance as it made its way through the city’s streets, with residents banding together to block the procession. Several drivers not involved with the caravan also reportedly stopped their vehicles in the middle of roads to stop the procession from getting through. At least one member of the caravan was seen driving through protesters who tried to block his way.

Prior to the caravan’s arrival, sporadic fights broke out between Trump supporters and anti-racist demonstrators outside the Clackamas Town Center, where at least 600 vehicles had gathered in the parking lot ahead of the planned “cruise” through Portland. Members of the far-right Three Percenters were reportedly spotted in the crowd holding paintball guns as organizers delivered speeches to honor Trump, who they described as “our great president.”

The rally was described by organizers as a “concealed carry” event but some participants were reportedly displaying weapons.

The caravan’s arrival in Portland, which has been the epicenter of anti-racism and police brutality protests in recent months, came just a day after Mayor Ted Wheeler sent President Trump a scathing open letter demanding the president keep his “politics of division and demagoguery” out of the city. Trump—who has repeatedly invoked Portland to fear monger about the “rioting, looting, arson, and violence” he claims awaits the nation if his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, wins the presidential election—sent federal agents into the city in July and has taunted his critics with threats to do so again.