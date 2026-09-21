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SHOOTING TRAGEDY

Hunter, 74, Allegedly Kills Woman He Thought Was a Deer

Walter Moorhead was arrested following the shooting.

Walter Moorhead.

Delaware State Police

By Ewan Palmer

A 74-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter after allegedly killing a woman he mistook for a deer while on a hunting trip. Walter Moorhead, of Salisbury, Maryland, is accused of shooting and killing a 39-year-old woman while hunting in a field near Ellendale, Delaware, on Friday. Investigators say the victim was walking through the field with a man and two children when Moorhead, who was positioned in a hunting ground blind—a structure that hides a hunter’s appearance—fired at her with his rifle after believing she was a deer. The woman, who has not been identified pending her family being notified, received medical treatment from Delaware State troopers at the scene, but was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Moorhead has since been charged with manslaughter recklessly causing the death of another person, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and three counts of reckless endangering in the first degree. He was released on bail after posting a $43,000 cash bond. The Delaware State Police said the shooting remains under investigation and asked anyone with information about the incident to call its homicide unit.

Read it at ABC News

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