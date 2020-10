Freedom is just another word for not caring who you infect in the 16 states that have refused to impose mask mandates despite rising COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Yet not even the anti-maskers seem to be squawking about their liberty being trampled in 13 of those states that require hunters to wear a particular hue in the field.

Every state save Alaska, Vermont, and Arizona requires hunters to display fluorescent orange, with an option for fluorescent pink in some instances.