Hurricane Florence: Storm Batters Coastline As ‘Threat Becomes Reality’

Wilmington, N.C—As the first bands of rain hit Wilmington, residents gathered at the Barbary Coast, one of the coastal city’s iconic bars.

About 25 people drank PBR and listened to the juke box. Owner Eli Ellsworth said he wouldn’t close unless he was forced to because of a curfew.

On the screen patrons watched the storm swirling closer and closer to the coast. The wait has been excruciating, “Hurricane Florence is like being stalked by a turtle,” Ellsworth said.

But the wait is over. As North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper warned: “Don’t relax, don’t get complacent. Stay on guard. This is a powerful storm that can kill. Today the threat becomes a reality.”

Late Thursday night, the edge of the storm began pummelling the Carolina coast. In just a taste of what is to come, 95 mph were recorded, heavy rain set in and around 185,000 people are already without power.

Officials are urging people to stay out of the hurricane's way despite its downgrading from a terrifying Category 4 to a 1, and the weakening of its 140 mph winds as it approached the coast.

In its latest update at 3am Friday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Florence was now “pounding” the coast, and that winds of between 73mph and 95mph have been recorded along the North Carolina coastline. A tornado warning has also been issued inland in the state.

In a preview of the damage to come from the winds, News 13 WNC has posted astonishing footage of a gas station's roof being violently torn off by the hurricane. Elsewhere a fire was triggered by the storm after winds blew apart a transformer. There are no reported casualties so far.

But its the storm surges which experts fear will cause most damage in the coming days. There are already reports of ocean water being pushed onto the coastal streets of North Carolina. A gauge in Emerald Isle, NC, has reported 6.6 feet of flooding, according to the NHC.

The center previously warned that the combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline, with waters potentially reaching 11 feet above where they would usually be.

Extensive flash flood warnings were issued early Friday morning, including for areas well inland from the coast. Residents who remain in the areas are being advised to immediately move to higher ground.

“Hurricane Florence is producing a life-threatening storm surge and hurricane conditions over portions of eastern North Carolina,” the NHS posted on its Twitter account. “The threat of freshwater flooding will increase and spread inland over the next several days.”

A “catastrophic storm surge” across the coastal New Bern region has prompted rescue attempts, according to the National Weather Service, although there is no update on progress.

Meanwhile the North Carolina Emergency Management reported that 185,312 people were without power as of 2.20am due to the storm surges, with the main affected counties being Carteret, Craven, and Onslow.

It's believed around 10 million people could be affected by the storm and more than 1 million had been ordered to evacuate the coasts of the Carolinas and Virginia, jamming roads and highways for miles.