Hurricane Ida Expected to Cause Massive Damage and Loss of Life

Hurricane Ida is expected to make landfall in Louisiana close to a Category 5 hurricane sometime Sunday afternoon—on the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, which killed more than 1,800 people in 2005.

The National Weather Service of New Orleans issued a series of warnings on Sunday, including an ominous warning that they “can’t bear to see” the storm on satellite imagery. “We have hard times ahead, but we will all persevere,” the service tweeted. “Take all messages we, public officials and broadcast media are saying SERIOUSLY. Stay tuned for more frequent updates.”

Warnings about Ida came as Hurricane Nora skimmed Mexico’s Pacific Coast towards the Gulf of California. Ida is expected to cause “catastrophic” damage, leaving the area where it makes landfall “uninhabitable for months.”

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards warned late Saturday, “This will be one of the strongest storms to hit Louisiana since at least the 1850s. Preparations need to be complete and you need to be where you intend to ride out the storm by tonight.”