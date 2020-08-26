Hurricane Laura to Hit as ‘Catastrophic’ Category 4 With ‘Unsurvivable’ Storm Surge, Officials Warn

As hundreds of thousands of residents fled their homes along the Gulf Coast in anticipation of Hurricane Laura, officials warned the “catastrophic” Category 4 storm could bring with it an “unsurvivable” storm surge.

Hurricane Laura, which has strengthened to a Category 4 storm with winds upwards of 140 mph, is set to intensify further before making landfall Wednesday evening or early Thursday along the Texas and Louisiana coast. The National Hurricane Center said Wednesday the storm is expected to make landfall as an “extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane” with “catastrophic storm surge.” The storm will bring with it heavy rain across the west-central Gulf Coast and potential flash flooding.

“Unsurvivable storm surge with large and destructive waves will cause catastrophic damage from Sea Rim State Park, Texas, to Intracoastal City, Louisiana, including Calcasieu and Sabine Lakes,” the National Hurricane Center said Wednesday. “This surge could penetrate up to 30 miles inland from the immediate coastline.”

Officials in Texas and Louisiana have ordered more than 500,000 people to evacuate, including those in areas severely damaged during Hurricane Harvey in 2017. Over 6 million people in Louisiana and Arkansas are also under a flash flood watch.

The Texas Hurricane Center on Wednesday issued evacuation warnings to more than 385,000 residents from several areas, including Beaumont, Galveston, and Port Arthur. Ten more Texas cities and counties have been issued voluntary evacuation orders, including parts of Houston, as officials stress residents should remain vigilant and prepared. All told, about 60 Texas counties in the state are now under a disaster declaration.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency also said Monday that federal emergency aid had been approved for the state in response to the incoming hurricane.

“The timing issue is that we have only a few more hours for people to make sure they take the action that is needed to ensure their safety and the safety of their property,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday. “People anywhere near where the eye of the hurricane will come ashore will need to be very aware of this high water surge and the devastation that it could wreck, being very aware to make sure that you are not near that because it can easily sweep you away, causing you to lose your life. Also, property anywhere near where that surge will take place is subject to devastating damage.”

In Louisiana, about another 200,000 people were ordered to leave Calcasieu Parish and parts of Cameron Parish—low-lying coastal regions that are already seeing flooding hours before the storm is set to make landfall. Social media posts on Wednesday show rising waters along southeast Louisiana and even parts of coastal Alabama. The City of New Orleans Emergency Medical Services on Wednesday said they are sending their ambulance bus to southwest Louisiana to further aid evacuation efforts.

Fearing that some residents may ignore the evacuation mandate, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards stressed on Twitter Wednesday that those in southwest Louisiana “only have a few hours to prepare,” and should be wherever they plan to ride out the storm by noon.

“The National Weather Service says storm surge in some areas along the coast will be unsurvivable. If you’ve been told to evacuate, do so now,” Edwards wrote.

State officials are now shifting their attention away from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and toward the impending natural disaster. Officials in Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, and San Antonio have already opened evacuation shelters for residents—with implemented strict mask mandates and social distancing rules. Residents will be screened before entering.

“Obviously, this year it is different with the considerations for COVID-19; traditionally we have shelters set up in schools, that’s not going to be how we’re going to operate this year,” Austin’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management spokesman Bryce Bencivengo, said Tuesday, noting that some evacuees will be housed in hotel rooms.

To further combat the spread of the deadly virus, Abbott said Tuesday the number of evacuees allowed on state and local buses will be reduced and PPE will be provided at shelters. Several shelters will also provide COVID-19 testing, officials said.

“Remember, just because a hurricane is coming to Texas does not mean that COVID-19 either has or is going to leave Texas,” Abbott said.