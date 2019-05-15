I’ve Been Sleeping on Brooklyn Bedding’s Hybrid Mattress for a Month. It’s the Best Sleep I’ve Ever Had.

Yes, it’s time to sleep on a real mattress, one designed and engineered to support your body and back for years. And while it’s an investment, it’s one worth making: You’ll be spending more time on this thing than you will in your car, on vacation, or on your couch. Budget for it accordingly.

Choosing your mattress is a big deal and requires careful deliberation — it’s also important to choose high quality and comfort in a surface on which you’ll be spending about a third of your life. Like sleep personality Nancy Rothstein told me back in March: “Before heading off to buy a new mattress, the first thing people need to do is look at the value of sleep.” That’s been on my mind since I’ve been sleeping on Brooklyn Bedding’s new Bloom Hybrid mattress — hybrid meaning it combines the versatility of foam with the steadfastness of coils.

It’s by far the most comfortable thing I’ve ever slept on, and my partner and I normally spend our first few minutes in it writhing in bed-comfort bliss — it’s probably adorable. But seriously, I enjoy this bed in three distinct ways. First is the entrance, the moment I lie in it and all my weight leans into its enveloping and comforting support. Second is the sleep. The common fatigue of restless nights is a thing of the past for me now. And third: Waking up is reinvigorating. I bounce up and out of bed and have been relying less and less on snoozes (this morning was only two!). As long as I can help it, I’ll never be going back to a mattress that’s anything less than this level of perfection.

The Bloom Hybrid comes in three different firmness level you can choose at checkout (we chose medium) and is composed of sustainably sourced Joma wool, a high-quality New Zealand fiber known for a unique crimping process that elevates its volume and durability — not to mention, it’s really, really breathable. The three-inch top layer of Brooklyn Bedding’s Talaly latex is itself a product of Connecticut trees’ biodegradable and natural ingredients. Designed to relax muscles and relieve tension through a buoyant construction, the top layer supports your body in a way that allows it to conform but not so much that it sinks. I find it wildly comfortable. The mattress foundation is a high-density foam and more than a thousand individually encased coil handle all the pressure point releases you could want. Oh yeah, and this mattress-in-a-box is a breeze for delivery and easily opens up on top of your frame. If you’re not already sleeping on a great mattress, I highly recommend you see what the Bloom Hybrid has in store for you. And the 120-day trial means that if you don’t like the mattress, you can return it and try you hand at something else. Investments in mattresses are worth protecting, of course, so it won’t hurt to consider a mattress protector like this Luxury Cooling edition, which does more than its namesake to keep dust mites and other pests away without while promoting breathability — it’s also really comfortable.

Here are some other hybrid mattress to consider:

Tea Leaf Dream, $2,390 at Keetsa: This is the brand’s topline mattress, composed of its proprietary coil structuring with differently styled foam layers and a supportive center to appease any sleeper. From the time and careful design Keetsa puts into its mattress to the high-quality materials and ingredients it uses, this investment-worthy mattress is another one for the long-term haul. Also, consider the more affordable Tea Lead Classic hybrid mattress for $990.

Dawn Luxe, $1,620 at Helix: With a cooling and quilted pillow top atop Helix’s proprietary foam, the Dawn Luxe is one of the top mattresses from one of the top mattress brands. The coils in this model are zoned specifically to provide lumbar support at the shoulders and hips. The company combines differently styled layers for a perfect night’s sleep, like its comfort-oriented Gel Visco or the transition layer Polyfoam.

Luxury Firm, $1,100 at Saatva: Everything is customizable at Saatva’s top-rated store, and the brand boasts some massive benefits to using its mattresses. The value here is a lower price point than the above options but with very intentional and hefty design parameters to maintain quality — not to mention, these luxurious mattresses look really nice.

Nest Bedding FLIP, $399 on Amazon: On the more budget-conscious side, the recently launched Amazon-exclusive mattress has two sides of the mattress offer two different levels of firmness — you can actually flip it over to experience either medium support or the other side for firm support (and really, who wouldn’t want to sporadically switch things up?)

