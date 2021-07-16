These Hydration Packs Helped Me Survive a Bachelorette Party

Scouting Report: Vitamins and minerals, plus flavors like lemon and berry, made DripDrop’s hydration packs the best way to combat dehydration and hangovers.

Not only am I notoriously bad at drinking water, but I’m especially bad at it when I’m drinking. And don’t get me wrong, there’s a time and place to be responsible, but a bachelorette party in upstate New York is not it. I have a hunch that the only reason I woke up each morning without even a smidge of a hangover (though some overall exhaustion of averaging 4 hours of sleep a night), was because of these hydration packs from DripDrop.

I had always thought that a hangover preventative was just a gimmick, but these packs have changed my tune. Inside each one is a blend of vitamin C, magnesium, zinc, and potassium. It’s also medically recognized as an ORS (oral rehydration solution) thanks to its creator Dr. Eduardo Dolhun. While the sugar intake is still fairly high (at 14% of your daily recommended serving), you really only need one. The powder dissolves in cold water with a few stirs of a spoon and is even better with some ice. I drank mine before starting to drink anything alcoholic to help fend off any potential dehydration. Even through karaoke, a long swim in the pool, and having to run up and down multiple flights of stairs after inconveniently choosing the top floor as my room for the weekend, I wasn’t at all worse for wear. In fact, it felt like I hadn’t drank anything the night before, save for the grumble in my stomach begging me for some bacon and eggs. No headache, no dizziness, no dry mouth.

The powder packs come in multiple flavors, though I prefer the lemon out of the three I tried. They are sweet, but not cloying like a lot of other powdered drink additives or sports drinks that I tend to chug when I need some extra electrolytes. Honestly, I think it saved the entire weekend, to the point where all the girls that were there are still drinking them at home.

