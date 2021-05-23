I’ll Be Using This New Outdoor Dining Collection From Hydro Flask All Summer

Scouting Report: Take actual utensils and plates and bowls into the outdoors with this set that was truly meant to be there.

This summer, I’m planning on spending as much time outdoors as possible. That means beach days, camping, and even just dining al fresco. Whenever I’m having a picnic or going camping, I’m always concerned about spillage and keeping the food fresh and ready until it’s time to eat. Thankfully, Hydro Flask, makers of the cult favorite water bottles, just released Outdoor Kitchen ware. I had a chance to try it out, and it’s all I’ll be using this summer—indoors and out.

Personal Bundle Buy at Hydro Flask $ 89

The Outdoor Kitchen collection is all made to look exactly like Hydro Flask water bottles. The outside has their powder coating for added durability and all of the pieces are double insulated with pro-grade stainless steel. The end result is bowls and plates that are a little heavier than your average ones, but that keep food and drinks cold (or even hot) for hours) and are way more durable than say, glasses or ceramic plates. The double wall insulation also allows you to handle the hot bowls without burning (or freezing) your hands off. Plus, the bowls and tumblers all come with lids that snap into place and even after hours of trying to shake them off by accident, I was foiled.

The biggest decision you have to make when it comes to these excellent bowls and plates for the outdoors is this: what to get. Personally, I recommend the personal bundle. The plate is perfect for serving up freshly grilled goods and the bowl is great for dips or even the chips themselves. You get to choose between olive, pineapple, and birch colorways, and you can even mix and match. Plus, the set is stackable, easy to pack, making it perfect for your next outdoor adventure—even if that just so happens to be in your backyard.

NEWSLETTERS The Scouted Newsletter Product recommendations that'll make your life better and tips to help you shop smarter. Subscribe By Clicking "Subscribe" you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.