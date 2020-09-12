I Adopted My Dog Cannoli From Overseas. It’s Easier Than You Think.

“My dog is trilingual!” is my favorite joke to make when people meet my new rescue pup, Cannoli. Technically, he only speaks “dog” fluently, but as a Korean-born dog that literally flew to America to be with me, I assume he understands a little bit of both of those human languages, too.

I always knew I would get a dog of my own eventually and walked a ton of them in 2019 for extra cash and snuggles. I even fostered an adorable senior Shih Tzu from the ASPCA in New York City where I live. But I never thought I would have a dog that spoke more languages than I did, or that they would originate from a country I’ve never stepped foot in.

Yet on August 25, 2020, a friend and I drove to John F. Kennedy airport to pick up a Terrier-mix mutt that would soon be mine–all the way from Seoul, South Korea.