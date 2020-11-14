I Covered Congressional Races in Florida in 2018, and Boy Do I Know Why Trump Won the State in 2020

When Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez accused her own party of incompetent campaigning, just days after a presidential election win, the reactions ran the full gamut from defensiveness to counter-criticism. But for me, the result was something different: a flashback.

In 2018 I covered the midterm elections as a foreign correspondent, reporting from a series of swing districts across the Sunbelt; contested terrain in Arizona, Texas, California and Nevada. But the most lasting impression was left by two close-set congressional seats in Southern Florida: Florida 26, and Florida 27.

Situated in and near Miami, these districts make up some of the most volatile and interesting political territory in the United States. FL-27 had voted heavily for Hillary Clinton in 2016, but the House seat had been held by a socially liberal Republican, Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, for 30 years. Ros-Lehtinen was retiring, and on paper the district seemed a natural Dem pick-up. The districts also overlapped with Miami-Dade, the most populous county in Florida, whose turnout would be critical in deciding a narrow gubernatorial race.