I Did Disaster Response for Bush. Trump is Doing It All Wrong.

The Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus crisis has been exasperating at times. He is finally taking it more seriously and setting the right tone in daily press briefings. But he’s also starting daily spats with governors on Twitter.

Any improvements in presidential behavior since Monday still mask some fundamental problems at the White House being uncovered by this crisis. This past Sunday, when photos spread across the media of U.S. citizens languishing in the customs waiting areas of airports after returning home from overseas, it was painfully clear that the White House has not done enough to build that necessary bridge between the federal government and its state and local counterparts.

On a Saturday evening, we saw Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker implore the White House through Twitter—the only “communication [that they] pay attention to”—to “get its s@#t together.” The anger was both palpable and necessary. The following morning, Pritzker told Meet the Press that the White House did eventually reach out to him. But it wasn’t to offer help to his constituents, it was to chastise him for his tweets.