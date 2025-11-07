I Don’t Believe in Using Soap, But That Doesn’t Mean I’m Unclean

Eschewing cleanser has long been seen as the domain of hippies, Burning Man attendees, and crust punks. But after hearing from women who take a rinse-only route for their skincare routine—and report their skin has never been better—and witnessing a growing opposition to sudsing up altogether, we’ve seen the soap-free approach go from completely granola to borderline Goop.

For many of us, lathering up with soap in the shower is a standard part of cleanliness and a much-needed daily reset, so we wanted to learn how people might avoid soap while maintaining an otherwise typical lifestyle.

Laura Tenenbaum, a woman in her 60s with glowing skin who lives in California, says it’s a personal decision—one that keeps her complexion happy and balanced, not dirty. She spoke to The Daily Beast about where her anti-soap stance began and the misconceptions about going (mostly) cleanser-free that she wants to dispel.

I don’t think I’ve ever really told anybody about how I don’t use soap. Nobody’s really ever asked me about it! Over time, I’ve simply found that I don’t need soap or detergent. We’re sold soap and taught that we have to use it, but I don’t. I don’t smell (and I wear deodorant), and my skin looks great.

Why I skip the suds

I haven’t consistently used soap since I was in college. I’ve noticed that my skin has its own healthy barrier, and detergents tend to strip it away.

I wish people knew there are healthier, more natural alternatives that are less degrading to the environment. I have a degree in oceanography, and from that perspective, all these products get washed down the drain and into waterways and, eventually, into rivers and the ocean.

There’s also the waste aspect. When I was in college, I had this snobby, wealthy boyfriend. I wasn’t poor, but I was middle-class. I remember watching him put toothpaste on my toothbrush, which sounds nice enough, but he would just cover the entire thing. It was gross. I think I lumped that behavior in with what I judged as his wastefulness, stemming from his wealth. That was where it first started—that’s when I began to question the standard, the norm, of what everybody else did.

A pleasant surprise

I once attended a summer camp and did not see a mirror for days. I spent time just swimming in rivers and creeks. When I boarded the bus to leave, I remember thinking, “Oh my god, I’m going to have a pimple.” Then, I saw my face in the rearview mirror. I had the cleanest skin ever. It looked great. You know how insecure we get at that age? So this was shocking to me.

When I was younger, or going through periods in midlife, I’d have all these issues with my skin. I’d scrub and scrub and scrub, thinking my problems were caused by external dirt. Eventually, though, I stopped washing and picking at my face. I began a very intense cardio routine, which I found helps my skin more than anything.

Cleansing without cleanser

To take my makeup off, I use a combination of witch hazel and regular moisturizer. The moisturizer has enough oil to dissolve the makeup, and using a washcloth helps as well.

I’m based in California, where it’s pretty warm, so there are times when I’ll just go in the backyard with the hose. I know it sounds like I’m a dirty person, but my skin looks amazing. I do not look like an unkempt slob. Unless I’ve stepped on a clump of oil or have visible mud stuck to my legs, there’s no reason to use soap. I’ll sweat to get the dirt off, then rinse everything off in the water.

As for hair, I wash it, but not very often. Sometimes, I’ll just let the water run through it, allowing the natural oils to move from the scalp to the ends by rubbing it through. (If I have actual dirt in my hair, I will use shampoo for that. At times, I’ll even wash with conditioner.)

I’m a little older, so I don’t menstruate, but I would never wash with soap there either. My mother was an OB/GYN, and she was very adamant about not using soap there because it strips it. Despite society, indoctrination, or being brought up to believe that the body’s natural things are somehow dirty that we need to be cleansed of, we [as humans] are pretty much fine. If you see dirt on yourself, wash it off, but when you visit a gynecologist, they tell you, “Do not wash down there.” You don’t want to harm that protective external barrier.

I also use a bidet, which is just water. I can’t imagine not using a bidet. (When I was younger, I visited India, and they were like, “Why would you want to put your poo and pee on a piece of paper?”) If I’m traveling and don’t have access to a bidet, I’ll sometimes go straight from the toilet to the shower and rinse there. Though I was just in Italy, where bidets are everywhere, so I didn’t have to deal with not having one.

Occasional exceptions to the rule

For the record, there are times in my life when I do use soap. I go to spin classes two to three times a week and do some form of cardio sculpting, as well. If I’m at the gym and there’s liquid body wash in the shower, I might use it on my armpits, but otherwise I’ll rinse off after my class.

If I pick up dog poo, yes, I will wash my hands with soap. There are obviously harmful bacteria, and you want to wash your hands during cold and flu season, but your body does need some good bacteria. Plus, there are concerns about bacteria becoming more [antibiotic] resistant.

When I hiked the Nā Pali Coast in Kauai, I used soap on my legs after they were covered in really sticky mud. I’ve also walked on the California coast, accidentally stepped on a blob of oil, and had to use detergent to get it off. It’s not like I’ve never touched it in my life, but I don’t use it normally and mostly wash with just water.