I Fully Appreciated Fiona Hill’s Anger

By the fourth marathon day of impeachment testimony, just about everyone involved looked exhausted. But then something happened. The Trump impeachment got its own movie star in the form of Russia expert and former National Security Council member Fiona Hill.

As soon as she began reading her statement, tired eyes were wide open again. She was a commanding presence, serious, steely and steadfast as she read in her North British accent. The daughter of a coal miner and a nurse, Dr. Hill mentioned the social mobility that American life had granted her. But she didn’t appear before Congress today to talk about social mobility.

In the highest-stake case, she was the best possible witness, and beneath her steely surface one could see a patriot who was desperate to save Americans from themselves. Hill’s testimony felt different than that of the other fact witnesses. She was brave, but also deliciously brash in a way that women must be if they are to survive Trumpism. She was unapologetic in a way that is somewhat unusual but should be more usual for women. She said a number of things about women in t he world that should not be lost in the larger flow of testimony, where she asked the members of Congress to not do what they of course ultimately spent much of the hearings doing: repeating Russian propaganda.