I Got My COVID-19 Vaccine. Why Can’t Every American?

Abraham Lincoln had been prominently mentioned in the invocation and the opening remarks and the inaugural address at the swearing-in of President Joe Biden earlier in the day down in Washington, D.C.

Now, as night gathered in Brooklyn, I passed along a row of small signs reading “vaccine entrance” affixed to the cast iron fence outside Abraham Lincoln High School at the edge of Coney Island, in a zip code where the COVID-19 positivity test rate was 17.53 percent over the previous week, almost double the city average.

Many people in the neighborhood could tell you that Lincoln High is the alma mater of Arthur Miller and Mel Brooks and Neil Diamond and Joseph Heller and Herbie Mann and Stephon Marbury. But few likely know that it was a particularly appropriate location for one of the city’s community COVID-19 vaccination hubs because Lincoln had fallen ill with another deadly virus on the train back from delivering the Gettysburg Address. The president’s physician had ordered the immediate inoculation of the White House staff for smallpox, but that came too late for Lincoln’s valet, who had pressed a wet towel to the president’s forehead on the train. The valet was buried in Arlington National Cemetery with a tombstone identifying him as “William Johnson, Citizen.”