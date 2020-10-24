I Had Good Healthcare. Then I Got Cancer and Got Kicked Off.

I had no reason to get cancer. Not that there is a reason why someone gets cancer, but there are certain factors that make you “higher risk.” In fact, when you sit down with your doctor after your diagnosis, they go through a list of things that they suggest you look at in your lifestyle. I was already doing all of them. I don’t have any genetic markers, I have been plant based for over 25 years, I don’t smoke or drink soda, I only drink socially, and I exercise regularly. I even breast-fed my kids.

When my husband and I got married and had children, we all became part of his health insurance policy. My husband’s company provided better insurance than my union did and we needed stability. Anyone who has children knows how many routine wellness checkups and school mandated requirements there are. Not to mention how many times our kids would come home with some virus they picked up at school. Insurance was a must for us. And thank goodness we had it.

“You have cancer.”As hard as it was to hear those words, what made it worse were the endless phone calls and conversations we had to have with non-medical professionals telling us that certain services my doctor had told me I needed wouldn’t be covered. We should have been focusing on care and “de-stressing” but instead, we were spending hours talking to people who would flatly say “that isn’t essential.” It was as if they had a chart in front of them and when someone called they had their stock answers ready. Whether it be medication, imaging, even a procedure, so much of our time was spent arguing about our insurance.