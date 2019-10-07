I Hated On-Ear Headphones Until I Tried These From Status Audio

My experience with non-earbud headphones has been less than great. While I love the feeling of headphones, they eventually get really uncomfortable, to the point that the tops of my ears start to hurt so badly that I get headaches. I also struggle with most on-ear or over-ear headphones because my head is on the smaller size, so none of them sit properly on me (which is also probably what leads to the headaches). Based on all of that, you can’t blame me for being a little nervous to try the new on-ear BT Ones from Status Audio.

But to my delight, these adjusted to fit my head perfectly, with room to spare. The actual ear cups are on the smaller size, so they don’t rest on the sensitive tops of my ear. The Bluetooth is quick and easy to connect, no matter the device, thanks to the latest generation Bluetooth 5.0. And they just look damn cool. My only qualm with the Status BT headphones is the lack of battery visibility. The noise-canceling PLT headphones I use in the office tell me how much battery is left in them when you power them on. It’s a simple yet convenient feature, but it’s not as noticeable since the Status ones have a 30-hour battery life.

Built into the BT Ones is an enhanced bass sound that feels more natural than other headphones I’ve used, which can sound a little muddy. Because of that, I don’t need to blast a podcast to hear even the mumbly-est of hosts. The carrying case is easy to stash in my bag and they fold down easily. I carry them with me wherever I go and don’t plan on changing that any time soon. | Shop at Status Audio >

