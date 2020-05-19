I Spent a Week Down the Right-Wing Media Rabbit Hole—and Was Mesmerized by It
BONNE AVENTURE
Here’s what it’s like to spend a full week of COVID-19 quarantine holed up consuming nothing but Fox News, talk radio, conservative websites, and One America News.
Isolated. Detached. Disoriented. Disconnected from the real world. Damaged mental health. Even fear of survival.
No, I’m not talking about coronavirus quarantine. That’s going fine, considering.
I’m referring to my week-long self-imposed experiment: I simulated the content consumption of a Trump voter. What they read, I read. What they watch, I watched.