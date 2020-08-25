I Thought I’d Be Mocking the McCloskeys. Boy, Was I Wrong.

If you fear Donald Trump, you should be afraid of what happened at the Republican National Convention on Monday night. Instead of base pandering and fan service (as Trump almost exclusively does at rallies), the focus was on bringing home suburban Republicans who have become disenchanted by him—something he will probably have to do if he is to be re-elected.

I’m probably more sensitive to this shift. As a conservative, this is a demographic of which I am very familiar.

Here’s an example: Coming into the convention, I thought I would be making fun of the gun-wielding McCloskeys’ predictably lame speech at the Republican National Convention. Instead, I realized just how well their story would play to a lot of folks I know. Now, if you’re a liberal Democrat who lives in a cosmopolitan area, you probably won’t appreciate this. But if you’re a suburban college-educated mom who voted for Mitt Romney and Marco Rubio, you probably found yourself nodding along more than you might have imagined. You might even be a little embarrassed to admit it. But they touched a nerve.