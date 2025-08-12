I Tried That $9 Trader Joe’s Sunscreen—Here’s My Honest Review

On a whim, and at the recommendation of a similarly picky friend, I grabbed a tube of Trader Joe’s Daily Facial Sunscreen SPF 40 during my most recent trip to Trader Joe’s. “It’s only nine dollars,” I thought. “Worst case scenario, I’ll use it as a backup.” I’d read good things about it online, but remained as skeptical as one should be while researching any product on the internet.

As every TJ’s devotee knows, receiving compliments from the store’s cashiers on your grocery haul is a bright spot in an otherwise dark world. Usually, my cart is filled with reasonably priced produce and snacks, but this time, it was my selection of sun-protection that yielded accolades in the checkout line. “This stuff is so good,” the cashier said, holding up the salmon-pink sunscreen tube. A few hours later, I discovered that he was absolutely right.

Trader Joe’s Daily Facial Sunscreen, Reviewed

After covering beauty for nearly 14 years, I’m pretty stuck in my ways as far as skincare is concerned, but this formula won me over from the first time I wore it.

Oil-free, fragrance-free, and translucent, the Trader Joe’s Daily Facial Sunscreen is nearly undetectable after application, save for a soft mattifying effect. It feels delicate and silky, priming my skin perfectly for daytime wear. It’s also free of oxybenzone, one of the ingredients deemed by many health experts to be unsafe for use.

For a long time, I used a moisturizer with sun protection, but after trying this formula, I switched to an SPF-free facial lotion, which I now follow with this Trader Joe’s sunscreen. Often, sunscreen requires me to wait for a minute or two before applying my makeup, lest I wind up with a streaky makeup mess, but the rate of absorption with the TJ’s formula is impressively rapid. The result: a smooth canvas for my foundation, concealer, blush, and contour. (What can I say? I love base.)

Sam Escobar

The sunscreen is very affordable, priced at just $9 for 1.7 fl. oz. (50 mL). The only downside: Trader Joe’s does not sell online, so you’ll have to head to a brick-and-mortar to pick it up.

Don’t have a Trader Joe’s near you? First of all, I am so very sorry, but I also highly encourage you to take advantage of the chain’s “Request a Trader Joe’s in my area” form because you, too, deserve delightful snacks and reasonably priced sun protection.

The Takeaway

Every time my partner and I exit New York City, we stop at a Trader Joe’s on our way home. The beloved chain has locations in our area, but neither my willpower nor my upper body strength is strong enough to stand in lengthy lines, then lug my heavy groceries onto the train all the way home. Unfortunately, I am running low on this fantastic formula and have no plans to leave the city anytime soon, so I guess I’ll be braving the store-length checkout line. At least I’ll have the world’s best snacks to tide me over.

Opens in new window Courtesy of Trader Joe's