I Tried Three Facials to Lift and Tone My Skin—Here’s the Winner

What if I told you sculpted cheekbones and a sharp jawline aren’t just reserved for supermodels? Anyone can get so-called “snatched” features—no surgery, injectables, or implants required. All you need is a targeted (and strategically timed) facial treatment.

Lymphatic drainage, microcurrent, and buccal facials have long held space in celebrities’ pre-event regimens thanks to their depuffing, toning, and lifting powers. But which of the three provides the most striking results? I set out on a mission to find out. At 28 years old, I still have a bit of a baby face. My cheeks are fuller, and I have a more rounded jawline. Because of this, I’m constantly seeking ways to add definition and lift my features. I regularly use at-home tools—including microcurrent and cryo-rollers—to sculpt my face, but I’ve always found that professional treatments produce more significant results.

Each type of facial addresses different concerns and employs distinct techniques and sensations, which means they naturally yield unique results. The price tags, too, can differ immensely, though the costs listed below are just three examples specific to New York City; other facialists may offer similar services at different prices depending on factors like where you live, who is administering the treatment, and what tools and formulas they use. But I’m after the tautest, tightest, most utterly chiseled post-facial finish, which is how I ultimately determined a winner.

Disclaimer: I did not pay for these facials. The reality is that most freelance writers—and the majority of people—don’t have the funds to get three pricey sessions in under a month. I tested multiple treatments in a short time period, courtesy of the service providers mentioned below. Each review is still completely honest, as my only goal is to ensure you have the necessary information to get the most bang for your buck. And with that, let’s get into the results.

Microcurrent Facial

Before and after a microcurrent treatment Mary Honkus

For truly shocking (pun intended) results, consider a microcurrent facial. High-tech microcurrent tools stimulate facial muscles with low-level electrical currents to lift and tone your features, as well as minimize the look of fine lines and improve radiance. This is the treatment I consistently schedule a few days before big events because of how the technology sculpts and defines my face. “It’s essentially a workout for your face, and, when regularly completed, can be a true nonsurgical facelift,” said Nichelle Temple, founder of Inderma Studio in New York City, who specializes in microcurrent facials.

While I regularly use my at-home microcurrent device—love you, NuFace—the tools Temple wields are much stronger and produce more dramatic results. The technology needs a conductor gel to perform, so before even picking up the tools, she gently massaged an array of hydrating serums into my skin. Lubricating the skin keeps the process smooth and prevents uncomfortable jolts. (Note: If you experience any actual shocks during a microcurrent treatment, that is a sign that you need more conducting gel. Microcurrent shouldn’t feel uncomfortable.)

From there, I was treated to 50 minutes of electrically charged bliss. Temple glided the tools along the contours of my face, repeatedly swiping the nodes across my jawline, along the hollows of my cheeks, and above my eyebrows—essentially, all the places I want more definition.

The results are instantaneous, and I could even see a difference halfway through the treatment. As someone with a rounder, fuller face, I was amazed that I actually had cheekbones. My eyes also appeared more open, and my jaw was, in fact, snatched. I was thrilled with the immediate results, and Temple informed me that the outcome would continue to improve over the next few days. “The effects of microcurrent continue to kick in hours after the treatment because of how much it helps with circulation, blood flow, and boosting collagen,” she said. “My favorite part of microcurrent is the following day because my eyes always feel more awake.”

What I got: a microcurrent treatment at Inderma Studio

Best for: lifting and toning, wrinkle reduction, enhanced radiance

Results: immediate effect that improved over 48 hours and lasted for about three days; consistent treatment leads to longer-lasting results.

Appointment length: 50 minutes

Cost: $225

Lymphatic Drainage Facial

Before and after a lymphatic drainage facial Mary Honkus

Much like a lymphatic drainage massage, a lymphatic drainage facial stimulates the lymphatic system to remove toxins, diminish puffiness, and support overall skin health. “The goal is to encourage the movement of lymphatic fluid with gentle, rhythmic massage techniques,” celebrity esthetician Ian Michael Crumm, whom I visited for this facial, tells The Daily Beast, noting that this treatment is particularly effective at reducing inflammation and puffiness, especially around the eyes and jawline. “For clients with concerns like facial bloating, sinus pressure, or mild fluid retention, this is my go-to.”

Crumm started by stimulating the lymph nodes at my clavicles and jawline, working from bottom to top, using light, repetitive sweeping motions with his hands to direct the lymph flow down. I especially loved the attention to my neck—an area that’s often bypassed during other facials. (I’m thrilled to report my neck tension completely disappeared after this treatment.) He used a combination of his hands and the Timebeam lymphatic drainage cryotool, a cooling facial roller that aids with depuffing and contouring, for a well-rounded, soothing approach. And, aside from the neck, he also focused on massaging my jawline, cheekbones, and orbital area.

I regularly deal with fluid retention when I fail to get enough sleep. On this given day, I woke up well-rested—no puffiness here!— but still experienced noticeable results. My jawline looked a little sharper, and my cheekbones were more pronounced—friends even commented on how sculpted my face looked. Crumm calls this treatment a “mini-reset for your face,” and I totally agree.

What I got: a lymphatic drainage facial with Ian Michael Crumm

Best for: reducing puffiness, facial bloating, sinus pressure, and milk fluid retention

Appointment length: 45 minutes

Results: immediate effect that can last several days

Cost: Ian Michael Crumm only takes clients by referral and therefore keeps his prices private, but the average cost of this treatment in New York City hovers around $200.

Buccal Facial

Before and after a buccal massage Mary Honkus

A buccal facial might be the most intense of the three sculpting treatments because it involves massaging the inside of your mouth. The buccal area, the inner lining of your cheeks, can store a ton of tension, so this method is meant to relax and define the area, said Sarah Abney, an esthetician at Strauhs Studios in New York City, who specializes in intra-oral buccal massage.

“Buccal facials really focus on the fascia—the connective tissue that acts like a skin web to hold all of your muscles together,” Abney told The Daily Beast. “Over time, fascia becomes tight and restrictive. This treatment warms up the fascia and muscles to help release tension, which, in turn, redefines and resets your facial features so they appear more toned, lifted, and sculpted. Plus, it also improves and supports overall skin health.”

This was like a deep tissue massage for my face. Abney began by massaging out knots I didn’t even know existed along my decollete, neck, lower face, and forehead. This felt so relaxing, I nodded off as she worked. Then, she put on gloves and moved to the internal portion of the facial. Abney incorporated a variety of facial massage techniques on the interior of my lips and cheeks. This included kneading, tapping, and stretching sensations to release tension.

By the end of the treatment, I felt physically and emotionally lighter. I tend to clench and hold stress in my jaw, and Abney completely melted that all away. Beyond feeling calmer, my face also appeared more radiant, my cheekbones were carved out like those of Greek goddesses, and I looked much more lively.

What I got: The Buccal at Strauhs Studios

Best for: decreased facial puffiness, enhanced circulation, tension reduction, lifted and sculpted features

Results: immediate results that last between 24 to 72 hours.

Appointment length: 75 minutes

Cost: $400

The Takeaway

While each facial lifts and sculpts your features, it’s best to analyze your overall needs before booking a specific treatment. Those who struggle with puffiness and facial bloating should go with a lymphatic drainage facial; to release jawline tension, opt for a buccal treatment; and if your main goal is to define your cheekbones and jawline, while also appearing more bright-eyed, microcurrent is the top choice. But it’s worth noting that every esthetician I saw said that you can combine each technique into one treatment for a supercharged facial.