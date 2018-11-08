Ian David Long, the 29-year-old man accused of a shooting rampage at southern California bar that killed 12, was found not to be a threat by police after a mental-health check earlier this year, authorities said.

Police, who are in the early stages of combing through Long’s past, were called to his home in April and found him “irate, acting a little irrationally,” according to Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean.

A crisis-intervention team and a mental health specialist were summoned to assess Long’s mental state and they discussed whether he had suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder from his time in the U.S. Marine Corps, Dean said. Officers determined he was not a danger to others or himself and did not need to be admitted for further evaluation or treatment.

“The mental health experts cleared him that day,” Dean said, adding that there was nothing to indicate he would go on commit mass murder. “Obviously he had something going on his head that would cause him to do something like this. So he obviously had some sort of issues.”

Long was the victim of battery at a local bar in 2015, Dean said, adding authorities have not determined if there’s a connection between that incident and the bar he attacked.

Late Wednesday night, Long pulled up in a vehicle belonging to his mother outside Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, armed with a Glock .45-caliber handgun and an extended magazine capable of holding up to 30 bullets. Both were purchased legally, authorities said.

Speaking with reporters Thursday morning, Dean said a preliminary investigation determined that Long walked up to the bar and first opened fire outside, shooting a security guard.

As he entered the bar, Long shot other security and employees before turning the gun on about 200 people who were inside the bar for a country-music event for college students 18 and over.

Long then opened fire on sheriff's deputy Sgt. Ron Helus, the first arriving officer on the scene, killing him. The second wave of officers found Long dead inside an office located just inside the main door of what authorities say was likely a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Investigators were combing Long’s background and social media presence for clues. Officers secured Long’s home and the car while they waited for a search warrant.

Police were investigating claims from multiple witnesses that Long set off a smoke bomb during the rampage. It was not clear how many bullets Long fired or his he reloaded his gun during the shooting, Dean said.

Witnesses said Long was dressed in all black, and Dean confirmed he was wearing a black sweater. He was carrying no identification so police worked through the night to identify him.

While there was no indication why Long picked Borderline or that he was specifically targeting someone there, Long is a resident of nearby Newbury Park, Dean said, and “common sense would speculate there is some reason he went here and new about it.”

Long moved to Ventura County from Orange County in his junior year of high school and played one season on the Newbury Park High School baseball team, former head coach Scott Drootin said.

“ He wasn’t a happy-go-lucky person at all. To me it looked like he was a sad person. And I would try to make him smile and he kind of never really did. ” — Former high-school coach Scott Drootin

Drootin described Long to The Daily Beast as quiet and reserved, but said he was respectful and worked hard as an outfielder.

“I know that we had a feeling he was going to be a military type,” Drootin said. “He always wore a military jacket when he got dressed and went home. He wasn't a very happy kid. I just remember that I knew someday he was going to be somewhere in a military uniform … You just got that impression.”

Long’s teammates “thought he was a little strange” so they didn’t really hang out with him, Drootin said.

“He wasn’t a happy-go-lucky person at all. To me it looked like he was a sad person. And I would try to make him smile and he kind of never really did.”

Long was raised by a single mother who came to all of his games, a former teammate said.

A few years after high school, the former teammate said he encountered Long at a gym looking noticeably stronger from his time in the Marines. Three years ago, he ran into him again at a convenience store.

Long was the type of person “you just don’t want to mess with,” the former teammate said.

The Marine Corps on Thursday released aspects of Long’s service record. A machine gunner, Long enlisted in August 2008, was deployed to Afghanistan from November 2010 to June 2011, and separated in March 2013.