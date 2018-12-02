Iconic Rock Graphics From Plate To Print

Rock Graphic Originals: Revolutions in Sonic Art from Plate to Print ’55-’88 is a visually compelling collection that encapsulates the most impactful images that revolutionized a memorable period of music. Over 30 artists are showcased, displaying their astonishing portfolios made up of sketchbooks, paste-ups, printing plates, and color separations that divulge the fundamental process to the design of each poster. Rock art expert and collector Peter Golding, curates more than 750 examples of artworks, posters, and logos designed for a variety of bands at the peak of their era from the West Coast to Detroit, New York, London, and Paris. A handful of the bands featured in the book include: The Doors, Grateful Dead, Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix, The Velvet Underground, The Yardbirds, Cream, and Big Brother.

The book also presents exceptional features critically analyzing how the poster art continually pushed the boundaries of sociopolitical norms in that era. These features include art in underground clubs, head shops, and obscenity trials to rallies to legalize pot, acid tests, and violent protests.