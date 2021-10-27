‘Corrupted’: College Board Ditches Pro-Mask Prez, Taps Wrestling Coach Instead

A community college board in northern Idaho has been torn asunder after a wrestling coach with no apparent experience in running schools was appointed interim president weeks after its pro-mask mandate president was fired.

The North Idaho College Board of Trustees booted Rick MacLennan during a September meeting, after repeatedly delaying a vote to renew his contract and a weeks-long bitter dispute over whether or not masks should be required on campus to protect the staff and students.

When he announced the mask mandate before the start of classes, MacLennan framed it as “not the least bit desirable” but a necessary effort supported by health guidance that “improves our chances of being able to stay open this fall.”

But just four days into the semester, MacLennan wrote to the community alerting them to a revised policy after the mask requirement was knocked down by the college’s Board of Trustees.

“I am truly hopeful that you, and importantly, our students choose to continue masking despite the lifting of the requirement,” MacLennan wrote in his Aug. 30 letter.

MacLennan’s call for a mandate was swatted down in a 3-2 board vote by Chair Todd Banducci, along with trustees Greg McKenzie and Michael Barnes, who voted in favor of rescinding the mandate. Trustees Ken Howard and Christie Wood voted against it.

In a copy of an email to the board obtained by Inside Higher Ed, MacLennan pleaded with board members to reconsider their decision, citing an open letter from medical professionals encouraging the measure, while flagging “increasing COVID-19 positive cases within our college community” driven by the Delta variant.

Weeks later MacLennan, whose contract had been regularly renewed since his appointment in 2016, was terminated by the board. On Monday, they selected Michael Sebaaly, who coached wrestling at the college, to serve as interim president until they could conduct a sweeping, nationwide talent search for a new president. He will step in for acting president Lita Burns.

According to the Spokesman-Review, following a two-hour executive session on Monday, trustees voted 3-2 to install Sebaaly without discussing what qualified the physical education instructor to run the institution which enrolls 5,000 students.

Banducci, McKenzie, and Barnes—the same trio who opposed the mask mandate—supported Sebaaly’s appointment.

According to an online biography describing his credentials, Sebaaly has a doctorate in educational leadership and spent five years as head wrestling coach at Northwest Kansas Technical College. The qualifications listed on the school’s website don’t detail his leadership experience outside of sports.

Sebaaly did not respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment on Wednesday about any other qualifications for the role.

Wood, who opposed Sebaaly’s appointment, described the selection process for a job boasting a $200,000 prorated salary as corrupt.

“Some of these people are just personal acquaintances with the board chair,” Wood told the Spokesman-Review. “The process has been completely corrupted, and it’s been done so by three trustees who had people in mind for the position. It has nothing to do with qualifications to run a higher education institution. It has to do with personal friendships and (political) ideology.”

Board member Ken Howard, who also opposed Sebaaly’s appointment, told the outlet the role should require a minimum of five years’ administrative experience. Howard did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.

But according to a copy of the job ad circulating online, alongside a list of preferences, the only formal requirement for the role is a master’s degree from a regionally accredited institution, the Spokesman-Review reported. Sebaaly obtained a master’s degree in history from Buffalo State College.

In the aftermath of his firing, MacLennan filed a legal complaint against the college and the three board members who voted on Monday for his replacement, claiming he had been unlawfully fired.

The path to his departure has extended beyond mask mandates and was further complicated by other internal board politics and questionable conduct, colleagues said.

When asked whether she believed MacLennan’s firing was related to his efforts to require masking, Wood told The Daily Beast in an email that the “mask issue no doubt exacerbated their desire to fire him but I believe the real reason stemmed from a personnel complaint the President filed against the board chair.”

In a media release distributed after MacLennan’s firing on Sept. 22, Wood asserted that Banducci had been angling to do away with MacLennan for months after MacLennan issued a complaint to the Board of Trustees detailing “harassment toward students, faculty, staff, administration as well as himself by newly elected Board Chair Todd Banducci.”

“I believe this punitive employment action taken against President MacLennan is in direct response to his complaint filed against Trustee Banducci,” Wood wrote in the release, which touted “excellent Covid response” during MacLennan’s tenure, as well as praising planning, fiscal oversight, and other accomplishments.

At the time, the complaint against Banducci triggered an unsuccessful recall effort against him and Wood had called for Banducci’s resignation, describing the behavior in question in a letter to the community as “abusive and aggressive.”

The complaint had not been investigated by the board, according to the release.

The board at North Idaho College has been embroiled, however, in an ongoing investigation by its accreditor, the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities, since March, after it received a formal complaint about Banducci and other board members.

Banducci and a spokesperson for the school did not respond to requests for comment by the time of publication on Wednesday.