If Biden Wins, He’ll Roll Over for the Left in a Heartbeat

If Democrats sweep the elections next week, their party better brace for an inner civil war over both strategies and policies.

It’s unclear which faction will prevail, but some large part of the Biden constituency will be disappointed because pleasing both suburban Lincoln Project voters and the Bernie Bros is nearly impossible. Instead of hashing their differences out now and establishing some sort of mandate, Joe Biden and his supporters have blurred the lines that might alienate either faction. That’s great for campaigning, but not so much for governing.

So, Biden is winning by virtue of not being Donald Trump, a huge “accomplishment” that, as a friend of mine recently pointed out, will be achieved on Day One. What happens for the next four years? Here’s where things get a bit fuzzy.