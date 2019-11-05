If Democrats Aren’t Panicking, They Aren’t Paying Attention

The 2020 election may well be decided in the three states that gave Trump the presidency (Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin) plus Arizona, Florida and North Carolina. Impeachment doesn’t break 50 percent in those states, and neither does Elizabeth Warren. She fares worse than the other candidates in head-to-head matchups with President Trump.

Only Joe Biden ekes out a win in four of the states, according to a New York Times and Sienna College poll out Thursday, losing to Trump in North Carolina and staying even in Michigan.

It’s good news for Biden, but just barely, and the continued strength of Trump has Democrats freaked out.