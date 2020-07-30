What is the sound of one hand clapping? What would happen if I hired two private detectives to follow each other? The first rule of Fight Club is you don’t talk about Fight Club. The first rule of becoming the president, if you’re a woman, is you absolutely cannot want to be the president.

CNBC reported that some “allies” of Joe Biden are “waging a shadow campaign” against veepstakes frontrunner Kamala Harris, on the grounds that she’s “too ambitious” to be the vice president because what she really wants is to be the president. That report came days after former Sen. Chris Dodd (D-CT) dinged Harris because she wasn’t sufficiently remorseful after she’d bodied Biden in an early Democratic primary debate, and Politico referred to another black woman in Congress, Congressional Black Caucus Chair Karen Bass, as “the anti-Kamala” since she supposedly “cringes at having her picture taken and is content to let others grab headlines.”

While Bass immediately rejected that contrast, the problem with Harris, according to these people, is that Harris actually wants the job. Then again, it’s not just Harris. Some people really don’t like it when women want things, especially if that thing is power.