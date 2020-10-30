If Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Didn’t Dish in ‘Finding Freedom,’ Who Did?

Meghan Markle has won a small victory in her ongoing battle against Associated Newspapers, owners of the Daily Mail, Mail on Sunday, and MailOnline. A U.K. High Court judge yesterday agreed to Meghan’s request that the trial be delayed from Jan. 2021 to sometime next autumn on “a confidential ground.” So, instead of the blockbuster London legal battle beginning on Jan. 11, the case will begin around a year from now.

As The Daily Beast has previously reported, Meghan and Harry are bringing the case against Associated over “misuse of private information, infringement of copyright and breach of the Data Protection Act 2018,” dating to early 2019 when the Mail on Sunday published extracts of a letter Meghan sent her father, Thomas Markle, claiming he was breaking her heart “into a million pieces” by speaking to the press.

The Mail on Sunday’s case is that Meghan abdicated her right to privacy by briefing friends on the letter, who then gave an interview to People magazine publicizing its content. Meghan claimed she had no idea her friends had done so.