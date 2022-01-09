If Prince Andrew Settles with Virginia Roberts Giuffre, Will Queen Elizabeth End Up Paying?

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

Queen may be asked to pony up if Andrew settles

Firm royal denials have followed the Telegraph reporting that the queen might be asked to contribute significant funds if Prince Andrew eventually settles with Virginia Roberts Giuffre in an attempt to pay her off. The queen is thought to have been footing her son’s legal bills with the annual income from her private Duchy of Lancaster estate, “which recently increased by £1.5 million to more than £23 million,” the Telegraph reports.