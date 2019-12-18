If the Senate Won't Hold a Fair Trial, the House Should Refuse to Send Over the Articles

Donald Trump is as brazen a criminal as you will find. And for those who want to deter Trump from committing more/worse crimes in the future, then the last/best shot we may have is if the House simply impeaches him but doesn’t send the articles of the impeachment to the Senate where Trump will almost certainly be acquitted.

When I say Trump is a criminal, that’s not just my opinion. The House Judiciary committee’s 169-page report released Monday that details the grounds to impeach Trump states point blank that Trump committed “multiple federal crimes.”

And as opposed to the articles of impeachment approved last week by House Judiciary Committee, which were more general, this report cites the exact federal statutes the committee argues Trump violated.