If You Want Biden to Pick the Next Justice, You’re No Conservative

People are freaking out over Donald Trump’s decision to try and swiftly nominate and confirm a Supreme Court Justice, and I’ve been hearing an earful about it on TV and online

As a Never Trump conservative, I am especially prone to criticism from people who are surprised, angry, or incredulous when I support something Trump wants to do. This SCOTUS fight is no exception. After all, why is someone who has been so consistently critical of Trump supporting “such blatant hypocrisy,” as one emailer put it?

Because I am in a unique position here, I thought it might be helpful to answer some of the questions that keep popping up. Here goes: