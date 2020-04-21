If You’re Watching These Coronavirus Briefings for Free, You’re a Sucker

TUNE OUT!

Ratings are through the roof because everyone wants to know what happens after this. But none of these politicians, who know how to perform on command, know the answer to that.

Harry Siegel

Senior Editor, Opinion

opinion

Tasos Katopodis/Getty

If there was any doubt remaining about the uselessness of these live daily performances masquerading as briefings, President Donald Trump eliminated it Monday night.

Hours after a relatively subdued one in which he again suggested that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic is behind us and it’s time to reopen, Trump posted a tweet proclaiming: “In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!”

What does that mean, exactly? Well, the nice thing about a tweet is that you don’t have to answer questions about it. On Twitter everyone can be a sports talk radio host, monologuing and then pretending to win the last word in a “conversation” with someone who’s already been muted. 