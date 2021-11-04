Key Source on Trump Dirt File Arrested in Durham Investigation

The primary researcher on the so-called Steele dossier—a 2016 compilation of raw intelligence into potential coordination between then-presidential candidate Donald Trump and Russian government officials to help him win the election—was arrested Thursday by federal agents, The New York Times reported.

Citing sources “familiar with the matter,” the Times said Igor Danchenko was taken into custody by the FBI as part of a special counsel inquiry overseen by Trump appointee John H. Durham, who was tasked with rooting out any improprieties in the origins and use of the dossier. The charges facing Danchenko are unknown at this time, as the indictment against him has not yet been unsealed.

Danchenko worked on the dossier for former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele, who, it turned out, had been hired to compile opposition research with indirect funding from the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee. Many of the assertions included in the report were based on rumor and hearsay, which Danchenko defended at the time as business as usual.

“Even raw intelligence from credible sources, I take it with a grain of salt,” Danchenko said last October, denying he was a Russian agent. “Who knows, what if it’s not particularly accurate? Is it just a rumor or is there more to it?”

Danchenko was outed in July 2020 as the dossier’s “primary subsource” by an anonymous blog.

He insisted that he had not known who was funding the dossier, and that his work was completely nonpartisan in nature.

The FBI first questioned Danchenko in 2017 while trying to corroborate the dossier’s claims, which included a wild tale about Trump allegedly receiving a golden shower from prostitutes in a Moscow hotel room. In 2019, a review by the DOJ’s Inspector General revealed that Danchenko had come under suspicion for being a Russian agent while working for the Brookings Institution 10 years earlier. Danchenko denied the accusation, calling it “slander.”

Danchenko’s arrest comes two months after cybersecurity lawyer Michael Sussman was indicted for allegedly making false statements to the FBI in 2016 about supposed secret backchannel communications between the Trump campaign and Russia’s Alfa Bank. The FBI “ultimately determined that there was insufficient evidence to support the allegations.”