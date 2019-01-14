iHome Reflect Mirror Review: A Bluetooth Vanity Mirror That Does it All

Over the past few years, I’ve developed a keen interest in skincare. I don’t attribute it entirely to the K-beauty boom (though, that certainly helped!) but a modest-looking mirror perched on my nightstand called iHome Reflect Vanity Mirror.

As my eyesight wanes, so too does my ability to see what I’m doing in the mirror, which nine times out of 10, I'm doing a great Dr. Pimple Popper impression. At the size and width of a standard picture frame, the iHome allows me to see my skin in a new light, both figuratively and literally. Bright LED lights illuminate the perimeter of the frame, offering me for the first time the satisfaction of watching a pore extraction or primer application with the clarity of a lab-grade microscope. A home décor buff would scoff at the fact that I use this contraption as a reading lamp, but hey, function over fashion counts for a lot in my books.

When I’m not nodding off, the iHome really gets to shine as a phone charger and Bluetooth speaker when plugged into an outlet. The sound is loud enough to hear from another room, amplifying the maximum volume on my iPhone without draining its battery. Get you a lamp that can do both.

Even without its bells and whistles, the mirror would still be an essential part of my routine. When I travel, I’m one of those people who run into a hotel room to first inspect the toiletries and futz around with the adjustable mirror to see just how flaky the flight made my skin. Even though this mirror promotes a little too much time spent in front of it, sometimes we all need something to remind us that we are, in fact, the fairest of them all.

