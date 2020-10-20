I’m a Social Media Pro. My Cousin Is a Social Media Target.

My cousin Linden’s recent habits worry me. I noticed in March, as news of a global pandemic shifted our lives from active city-dwellers to paranoid hermits, that he was adding more YouTube links into our group chat. As a social media user, he skews toward Instagram and Facebook because that’s where his family is.

That makes him like most social media users. YouTube is even more ubiquitous. A 2018 Pew Research Center survey reported that 90 percent of users between 18 and 49 browsed YouTube. The site’s kooky trends dominate my professional life managing million-follower accounts, but I wasn’t ready for the infectious influence of its half-baked ideas in my personal network. As coronavirus spread, I detected nodes of paranoid thought among friends and family that traced back to one addictive source.

As Google’s fecund stepchild, YouTube’s been much-maligned for its tendency to breed and feed unfounded theories. The comment section drives viewership and unreal popularity but its angry macho ethos defies easy categorization. The platform encourages content that compels viewers to keep going, keep discovering, keep digging. But the biggest determinant of algorithmic success? Fanatical belief.