Immigration Attorney Says ICE Broke Her Foot, Locked Her Up

An immigration attorney said an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer broke her foot and locked her in a room early Tuesday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.

Andrea Martinez told The Daily Beast she was dropping off a 3-year-old immigrant at an ICE facility to be reunited with his mother before they are to be deported to Honduras. Martinez said she was accompanying the boy, his pregnant mother, and his father into an ICE field office but Martinez was denied access. That’s when Martinez said she was “knocked to the ground and bloodied” by an ICE officer.

“ He refused me medical treatment and did not allow me to call 9-1-1,” Martinez said in a statement. “This was because he was mad that he had so many cameras filming him in the ICE parking lot as he was deporting my 3-year-old client and his pregnant mother.”

The woman’s partner was subsequently detained, Martinez said.

Martinez said the ICE officer detained her and locked her in an office before calling the Federal Protective Service and “continually looked at my phone to make sure I wasn’t recording him.”

Martinez told The Daily Beast she suffered a fracture to her right foot.

ICE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.