Why Testimony From Don McGahn Would Doom Trump

Just as the Intelligence Committee ran out of scheduled hearings, and it seemed clear that not a single Republican would vote for impeachment, another shoe has dropped: Monday’s ruling to compel congressional testimony from former White House Counsel Don McGahn looks to be a game-changer, leading McGahn to spill the beans on Donald Trump, and possibly compelling other executive branch members to testify before the House.

The White House will appeal of course, but if the ruling is upheld, it’s huge. Why does McGahn matter? According to the Mueller Report (and based on interviews with McGahn and others), Trump directed McGahn to call Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to "have the Special Counsel removed.”

McGahn refused to comply—one of the many examples where subordinates potentially saved the president from an obstruction of justice charge. Few people actually read the Mueller Report, of course, and i f McGahn says in public on national TV what he apparently said to Mueller’s investigators, Trump’s public support could drop substantially, and it could lock in an obstruction count in whatever articles the House draws up.